Head of chamber of commerce fears new COVID-19 restrictions may result in more business closures

Another blow to small business as the province is now officially back in Stage 2 of its Reopening Plan.

President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce Rakesh Naidu says many businesses are already on the brink of collapse and he fears the latest restrictions may result in more closures.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, indoor dining at restaurants and bars was put on hold while retail settings have been limited to 50% capacity.



Naidu says businesses need a break in 2022.

"I think the writing was on the wall with the growing number of cases, but it's just that somehow the businesses were scraping through and those that are there, we're hoping that, come 2022, we will start moving in the direction of recovery."

He says some businesses were on the road to recovery.

"A few months back we were actually seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. So for this to now come and hit us, it seems like it was one step forward and three backwards. So it's come and hit the businesses at a time when they're already depleted."

Naidu says it's becoming hard to stay positive.

"Now, with this uncertainty looming around us and how long this will continue, we are hoping that it will change for the better, but for a lot of businesses it's a big challenge," he continued. "Businesses don't work well when there is that kind of uncertainty, when you don't know how you're going to manage your cash flow."

Indoor sport and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms, have been forced to close along with settings where large gatherings take place like concert venues, theatres and cinemas.

The province says the Stage 2 restrictions will remain in place for at least 21 days.