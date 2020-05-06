Head of Local 444 Predicts Chaos When Auto Plants Resume Operations

The head of Unifor Local 444 is emphasizing a target date to re-open the Windsor Assembly Plant in a week and a half is a tentative one.

Speaking on the Morning Drive, Dave Cassidy says the date of May 18th is moving daily.

"Obviously in Canada, that's a holiday so the 19th in Canada, nothing is official yet, that target is moving daily I can tell you that," says Cassidy.

A tent has been set up outside the assembly plant near Walker Road to screen workers as they go to work, but Cassidy has concerns about the process.

"They have some questionnaires that you have to go through, there is a screening process to make sure people are safe, but there is anxiety and I don't blame people," he says. "One of the biggest issues that workers are going to have, in any industry, is the issue around child care."

He notes workers will be ready to return to work, but he expects it will be chaos to get 1,500 people into the plant every shift.

Cassidy points out that Plexiglas is being put up in the plant and workers must wear a mask, which he notes will be hot in the summer months.

Operations at the Windsor Assembly Plant shut down March 18.

Fiat Chrysler, along with General Motors, announced the date Wednesday morning to resume operations in North America.

On Tuesday, Fiat Chrysler reported a first-quarter net loss of $1.84-billion U.S.