Head of West-Windsor Church Charged Under Reopening Ontario Act

The pastor of a west-Windsor church has been charged under the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to a release from the Harvest Bible Church, Windsor Police Service charged Reverend Aaron Rock Wednesday.

Police confirmed they issued a charge to a member of the church at 2001 Spring Garden Rd. after a service was held Sunday that was, "well over the current limit for public gatherings."

The church maintains it had "strict health and safety protocols" in place Sunday but did not release the number of parishioners in attendance.

Current COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor-Essex do not allow more than 10 people to assemble at a place of worship — the health unit is currently encouraging everyone to move to virtual services.

Windsor police say they're monitoring the property to ensure the church doesn't attempt another gathering in contradiction of the Reopening Ontario Act on Christmas Eve.

AM800 News reached out to the church via email but has not received a response.

(Photo via www.harvestwindsor.ca)