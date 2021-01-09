Health Adds 199 New COVID-19 Cases and Seven Deaths Saturday

COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Windsor-Essex with the local health unit adding 199 new cases Saturday.

Of the new cases, 143 remain under investigation, 32 are outbreak related, 20 are blamed on close contact with another confirmed case while four were caused by community spread.

Seven additional deaths are being reported as well — four in long-term care homes and three in the community.

Windsor-Essex now has 9,445 confirmed cases of the virus along with 209 deaths.

There are currently 92 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Outbreaks are being reported at 21 long-term care homes and 15 workplaces.

The health unit also continues to deal with two hospital and three community outbreaks.