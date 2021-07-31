Health Advisory Issued for Lake St. Clair Due to Blue-Green Algae Bloom

A health advisory is in effect on the south shores of Lake St. Clair due to a blue-green algae bloom.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) issued the advisory Friday after lab results showed microcystins in Lake St. Clair.

Microcystins are the toxins produced by blue-green algae that can be harmful at high levels.

Officials say the advisory remains in effect until test results come back lower than 1.5 parts per billion.

According to the health unit, municipal drinking water is safe but water from wells or cisterns drawn from the lake is not safe unless they are testing for microcystins routinely.

Swimming should be avoided at area beaches if the water looks green and cloudy, health officials say.

Only those over the age of six should swim in the lake and they should take precautions and rinse off after swimming.

The health unit says pet owners should prevent pets from drinking from the lake as well.