iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Health Canada approves updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19


Des flacons vides de vaccin Moderna sont présentés devant une clinique de vaccination au volant contre la COVID-19 au stade Richardson à Kingston, en Ontario, le vendredi 2 juillet 2021. (Lars Hagberg | La Presse canadienne)

Health Canada has authorized the use of an updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 for all Canadians over the age of six months.

The new vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The decision, posted on the Health Canada website this morning, says the vaccine can be given in a single dose to everyone five and older.

For children between six months and four years of age, one dose is recommended for those previously vaccinated against COVID-19.

For children in that age group who have not been vaccinated, two doses is recommended.

When Moderna submitted a request for approval for the vaccine in June the company said it anticipated having supplies available for Canada in the fall.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE