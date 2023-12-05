Health Canada authorizes updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine targeting XBB variant

OTTAWA - Health Canada has authorized an updated COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax that targets the XBB.1.5 variant.

The new vaccine is called Nuvaxovid and is approved for people 12 years of age and over.

Nuvaxovid is a protein subunit vaccine, meaning it contains harmless pieces of virus.

The other two XBB vaccines currently authorized in Canada are mRNA vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The mRNA options remain the only XBB vaccines approved for children under 12.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the XBB.1.5 vaccine if it has been six months or longer since their last COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 infection.