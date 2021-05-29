Health Canada Extends Expiry for Some AstraZeneca Doses in Ontario

TORONTO — Ontario says it has received permission from Health Canada to extend the expiry of some doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the authorization to change the expiry from six to seven months came after a review of "stability data.''

Alexandra Hilkene says this will mean vaccine doses with an original expiry of May 31 can now be used until July 1.

Pharmacies and physicians offices had been rushing to administer thousands of shots this weekend ahead of the expiry to avoid wasting doses.

— The Canadian Press.



