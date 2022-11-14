iHeartRadio
Health Canada importing more kids' pain and fever meds to restock store shelves


La pénurie actuelle de médicaments pour des enfants a forcé plusieurs parents à trouver des moyens extrêmes afin de soulager la fièvre et la douleur de leur enfant, surtout avec l’arrivée de la saison de la grippe. (CTV News)

Health Canada says it's importing a foreign supply of children's pain and fever medications that will be available on retail shelves in the coming weeks.

The agency had previously announced it was importing children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen to be distributed to hospitals.

Now it says it has also secured supply of acetaminophen to be distributed to pharmacies and drugstores.

The government did not immediately say how much supply is coming or where it's being imported from.

But it says all imports will meet Canada's manufacturing standards and have instructions in both English and French.

The agency asks consumers to only purchase what they need to ensure other parents and caregivers have access to the medicine.

