Health Canada Recalls More than 50 Brands of Hand Sanitizer

Health Canada is urging Canadians to regularly check its evolving list of hand sanitizers that are being recalled.

On Wednesday the agency added more than 50 products due to unacceptable ingredients.

Possible reactions include skin irritation, eye irritation, upper respiratory system irritation and headaches, according to Health Canada.

The agency says people should get rid of the products and contact a doctor if they have health concerns after having used the sanitizers.

A complete list can be found on Health Canada's website.