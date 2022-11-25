Health Canada says it's reviewing a potential vaccine to protect seniors against RSV

Health Canada says it's reviewing a potential vaccine to protect seniors against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

The review comes as doctors worry seniors will be the next wave of patients hospitalized with the virus.

Pediatric hospitals have been treating large numbers of young patients for RSV in recent weeks, with the virus circulating at high rates.

That also puts seniors at risk as their immune systems weaken with age.

Dawn Bowdish is the Canada Research Chair in Aging and Immunity.

She says Canadians can help stop the spread of RSV to seniors by wearing masks and not visiting older loved ones while feeling unwell.