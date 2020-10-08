Health Coalitions Across the Province Fight for Long-Term Care Homes

The co-chair of the Windsor Health Coalition believes the province can do better.

Speaking on AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show, Tracey Ramsey says the province needs to look at staffing levels immediately at long-term care facilities across the province.

"We're calling for immediate action by the Ford government to recruit and train staff, improve pay and working conditions and provide full time work," says Ramsey. "If we look at what's happening in Quebec and B.C., they've already done this, months ago four and six months ago. Ontario has yet to act and there is no excuse for this further delay."

Ramsey says they're also fighting for better conditions inside the homes and is asking the province to eliminate for-profit homes. She says long-term care residents and their families deserve better.

"The conditions of work are the conditions of care for our loved ones and they can no longer be in vulnerable positions because of the in action of this government," Ramsey adds. "The other thing we're calling on is the implementation of a minimum care standard of four hours of care, hands on care per day, per resident."

She feels the province is in an emergency situation.

"There is no way we can continue on past this pandemic into this second wave without these things being addressed and when we see other provinces doing it, where is the Ford government," says Ramsey. "Why are they not acting to save lives, to recruit and retain workers, to make sure that the staffing levels are where they need to be."

Coalitions across the province including Windsor took part in a Day of Action on Thursday for long-term care homes.

Windsor's Day of Action included a car motorcade rally outside on Heron Terrace on McNorton Street.