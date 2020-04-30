Health Inspector Says Drive-Thru Food Safe during COVID-19 Pandemic

A local public health inspector is assuring residents drive-thru pick-up is still safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenny Tan is an inspector with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit - she spoke with Patty Handysides on The Afternoon News.

She says sanitation practices in place for the production and sale food will kill more than just the COVID-19 virus.

"Chlorine based disinfectants, ammonia based disinfectants or iodine based disinfectants," she says. "These are the normally used disinfectants in food establishments that really can help inactivate coronaviruses."

Tan says nothing is more effective than workers washing their hands between tasks.

"There still could be a possibility that contamination could occur during glove use. Proper hand washing is really, really, important step in preventing food borne illnesses and COVID-19 transmission," says Tan.

Even with cleaning and proper food handling, Tan says customers can still do their part.

"We also recommend that people who are using drive-thurs also wash their hands thoroughly before and after eating," added Tan.

Tan says the health unit is actively conducting inspections and responding to public concerns.

Complaints can be submitted by phone or through the health unit's website.