Health Professionals Calling for Ontario-Wide Lockdown

Ontario is extending lockdowns in Toronto and Peel Region that are currently set to expire Monday.

On Saturday, the province also announced Hamilton will join those regions in the lockdown Monday at 12:01 a.m. Premier Doug Ford spoke with hospital leaders to gather more input on the provinces next moves Friday.

Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer joined more than 100 hospital leaders in the virtual meeting. She says the majority are calling for a province-wide lockdown.

"That four week reset is really what we need to do, I know it's what we need to do and I'm hopeful that premier and the minister of health heard that," she added.

Kaffer says the biggest concern right now is people traveling to regions with fewer restrictions.

"Anybody who is not concerned about that and travelling to Chatham-Kent or any other municipality and potentially taking the disease with them is irresponsible," says Kaffer.

She says members of the Ontario Health Association also reinforced the need for financial support so people can stay home.

"There are people who have to work, which is why the responsibility of the OHA in actually making this statement is that there needs to be support for paid sick leave and isolation accommodation," she says. "That's important; we need to get people to be able to stay home."

Kaffer goes on to say the premier and his staff were receptive to the conversation and continue to actively seek advice from medical professionals across the province.

The province says new measures for hotspots could be announced Monday afternoon after officials hold an emergency meeting on COVID-19 this weekend.

Windsor remains in a lockdown that will extend through the New Year.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides.