Health Unit Adds 21 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday

New COVID-19 cases continue to be stable across Windsor-Essex.

The local health unit is adding 21 new cases Sunday — that comes after 24 both Thursday and Friday and 28 Saturday.

Of the new cases, 14 are the result of close contact with another confirmed case, five were caused by community spread while two are still under investigation.

The region has now seen 16,533 confirmed cases along with 426 deaths.

Eight workplace and one community outbreak are being reported as well.

There are currently 15 people in hospital for treatment while a total of 267,422 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.