Health Unit Adds 281 New COVID-19 Cases to Region's Total

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 281 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 6,745.

The additional cases come from December 24 and 25 which saw 130 and 151 respectively.

Of the new cases, 214 are still under investigation, 64 are related to outbreaks, two were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while one is being blamed on community spread.

The region now has 115 deaths related to COVID-19 after a woman in her 90s passed away at a long-term care home.

According to the health unit, there are currently 79 people being treated in hospital for complications due to the virus.

The health unit continues to deal with three community and three hospital outbreaks.

There are also outbreaks being reported at 14 long-term care homes, 12 workplaces and three schools.