Health Unit adds 30 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

On Sunday, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the region's total which now sits at 12,986.

Of the new cases, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four were caused by community spread, one is outbreak related while 12 others remain under investigation.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 382.

There are currently 50 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 26,780 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at two long-term care homes and four workplaces while the health unit continues to deal with two community and two hospital outbreaks as well.