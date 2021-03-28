Health Unit Adds 30 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the region's total to 13,772.

Of the new cases, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four were caused by community spread, two are outbreak related while 18 others remain under investigation.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 402.

There are currently 16 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 83,154 doses of the vaccine have been administered to Windsor-Essex residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at six workplaces and one school while the health unit continues to deal with five community outbreaks.