Health Unit Adds 439 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday

Windsor-Essex now has more than 8,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after the local health unit added 439 new cases Saturday.

The new cases come from December 31 and January 1 which saw 182 and 257 respectively.

Of the new cases, 374 remain under investigation, 60 are outbreak related, four are blamed on community spread while one was caused by close contact with another confirmed case.

Eight additional deaths are being reported as well — five in the community and three in long-term care homes.

Windsor-Essex now has 8,085 confirmed cases of the virus along with 145 deaths.

There are currently 103 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

Outbreaks are being reported at 20 long-term care homes, 16 workplaces and one school.

The health unit also continues to deal with three hospital and two community outbreaks.