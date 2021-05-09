Health Unit Adds 47 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding 47 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday — on a positive note, no new deaths are being reported.

Of the new cases, 28 are the result of close contact with another confirmed case, seven are being blamed on community spread while 12 others remain under investigation.

The region has now seen 15,799 confirmed cases of the virus along with 416 deaths.

There are currently 26 people in hospital for treatment while 190,836 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

The health unit is reporting eight workplace and one community outbreak as well.