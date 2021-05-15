Health Unit Adds 52 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, but no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 26 are the result of close contact with another confirmed case, 11 are being blamed on community spread while 15 are still under investigation.

There are currently five workplace and one community outbreak.

According to the health unit, there are 19 people in hospital for treatment while 211,753 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Windsor-Essex has now seen 16,063 confirmed cases of the virus along with 421 deaths.