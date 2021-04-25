Health Unit Adds 65 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding 65 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday bringing the region's total to 15,191.

Of the new cases, 34 are still under investigation while 24 were caused by close contact with another confirmed case, six are being blamed on community spread and one is outbreak related.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 413.

Outbreaks are being reported at 11 workplaces, two schools and one long-term care home along with one community outbreak.

There are currently 14 people in hospital while a total of 151,475 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.