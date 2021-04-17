Health Unit Adds 73 New Cases of COVID-19 Saturday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday bringing the region's total to 14,737.

Of the new cases, 26 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 18 were caused by community spread, one is outbreak related while 28 others remain under investigation.

On a positive note, no new deaths are being reported keeping that number at 409.

There are currently 18 people in hospital being treated for the virus while 130,283 doses of the vaccine have been administered to local residents.

Outbreaks are being reported at six workplaces and one school.