Health Unit Adds Two More Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added two more locations to its list of possible COVID-19 exposure points.

The latest are the Ciocario Club on North Talbot Rd. in Oldcastle and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Dougall Ave in Windsor.

Both locations have possible exposure dates of September 4.

According to the health unit, each case is considered low risk, but as a precaution anyone who visited the businesses on September 4 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for the next 14 days.

There are now six businesses on the possible exposure list which can be viewed on the health unit's website.