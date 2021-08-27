Health unit adds Wild Child Nightlife as potential COVID-19 exposure point

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting another potential COVID-19 exposure point.

According to the health unit, individuals who visited Wild Child Nightlife on Saturday August 14 from 10:30pm to 2:30am on Sunday August 15 may have been exposed to the virus.

The health unit is asking anyone who who visited the club to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days.

Wild Child Nightlife is located on Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Maiden Lane.