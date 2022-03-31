Health unit announces 102 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 36 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 102 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

The health unit says there are now 362 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 16 active outbreaks in the region.

Seven are community outbreaks, three are hospital outbreaks and six are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 592 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.4 per cent have received two doses.

50.9 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.