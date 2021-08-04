Health Unit Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, one is being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and seven are still under investigation.

According to the health unit, there are now 48 active cases in the community, with 10 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,018 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,823 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 32 are the Delta variant.

There are three workplace outbreaks.

One confirmed case is in hospital.

The region has now recorded 16,918 cases since the pandemic began with 16,435 listed as resolved.

There have now been 435 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 543,807 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 76.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

67.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.