Health unit announces 121 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with two in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 121 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

WECHU says there are now 362 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 24 active outbreaks in the region.

Six are community outbreaks, four are hospital outbreaks and 14 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 598 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.5 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.6 per cent have received two doses.

51.2 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds, 7,232 local residents have received a fourth dose.