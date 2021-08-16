Health Unit Announces 129 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases in the region over the last few days.

According to the health unit, 39 cases were reported August 14, 54 cases were reported August 15 and 36 cases were reported on August 16.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 41 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 28 are considered community, two are travel related and 58 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 260 active cases in the community, with 92 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,212 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 214 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks.

Six confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 17,280 cases since the pandemic began with 16,583 listed as resolved.

There have now been 437 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 558,133 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 77.4 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

69.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.