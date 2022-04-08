Health unit announces 139 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced 51 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit is also reporting 139 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex and no new deaths.

WECHU says there are now 417 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 19 active outbreaks in the region.

Five are community outbreaks, two are hospital outbreaks and 12 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 596 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.4 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.5 per cent have received two doses.

51.1 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.