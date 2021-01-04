Health Unit Announces 16 More COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 202 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with 16 additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, 14 deaths were from long-term care and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Monday morning, 48 are related to outbreaks, 12 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 139 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,514 active cases in the community.

103 confirmed cases are in the hospital with 15 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 8,502 cases since the pandemic began with 5,809 listed as resolved.

There are 20 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 16 workplace outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

The latest school outbreak is at George P. Vanier Catholic Elementary School in Windsor.

There have been 167 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.