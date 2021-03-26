Health Unit Announces 16 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and one is still under investigation.

There are now 226 active cases in the community.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,683 cases since the pandemic began with 13,056 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks, five community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 77,670 doses of the vaccine has been administered.