Health Unit Announces 19 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, five are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community, and 11 are still under investigation.

There are now 245 active cases in the community.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,646 cases since the pandemic began with 13,000 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks, five community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 401 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 70,940 doses of the vaccine has been administered.