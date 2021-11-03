Health unit announces 20 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced, six are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are community acquired, and five are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 183 active cases in the community, with 100 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,968 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,954 are the Delta variant.

There are two workplace outbreaks, three school outbreaks, and six community outbreaks.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,590 cases since the pandemic began with 19,943 listed as resolved.

There have been 464 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 640,399 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 85.8 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

81.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.