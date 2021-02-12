Health Unit Announces 21 New COVID-19 Cases; Two More Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex along with two additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, one death was from a long-term care home and the other death is from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, two are related to outbreaks, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, three are considered community and 14 are still under investigation.

There are now 263 active cases in the community.

40 confirmed cases are in hospital with 13 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,470 cases since the pandemic began with 11,855 listed as resolved.

There are eight outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with eight workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one hospital outbreak.

There have been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.