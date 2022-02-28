Health unit announces 233 new high risk COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 233 new high risk cases and no new deaths in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

The health unit says there are now 283 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 20 active outbreaks in the region.

Two are workplace outbreaks, six are community outbreaks, three are hospital outbreaks and nine are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 576 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.7 per cent have received two doses.

53.4 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.