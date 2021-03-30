Health Unit Announces 28 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death Reported

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 60s from a long term care home.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, and 11 are still under investigation.

There are now 291 active cases in the community.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,837 cases since the pandemic began with 13,143 listed as resolved.

There are five workplace outbreaks, four community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 403 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 87,489 doses of the vaccine has been administered.