Health unit announces 30 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community, three are outbreak related, one is travel and eight are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 190 active cases in the community, with 111 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,097 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,083 are the Delta variant.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, and five community outbreaks.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,752 cases since the pandemic began with 20,096 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 645,981 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.1 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.