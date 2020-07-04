Health Unit Announces 35 New Cases of COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 35 new cases of COVID-19.

The newest cases announced Saturday includes 20 in the agri-farm sector.

Among the other cases, two involve healthcare workers, 12 are community based while one remains under investigation.

There are now 1,656 confirmed cases in the area with 68 deaths while 994 cases have been resolved.

The health unit also reports outbreaks at two long-term care homes.

There is also an outbreak at four workplaces, two in Kingsville and two in Leamington, which means there is two or more positive cases involving the workforce.