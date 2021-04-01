Health Unit Announces 37 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, two are related to outbreaks, 17 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, five are considered community, and 13 are still under investigation.

There are now 337 active cases in the community.

14 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 13,928 cases since the pandemic began with 13,188 listed as resolved.

There are four workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 403 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 93,640 doses of the vaccine has been administered.