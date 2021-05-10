Health Unit Announces 38 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 80s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, one is outbreak related, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and 13 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,158 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,065 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 367 active cases in the community, 173 are variant of concern cases.

Twenty-two confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,837 cases since the pandemic began with 15,053 listed as resolved.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 417 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 190,878 doses of the vaccine has been administered.