Health Unit Announces 40 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 13 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 14 are considered community, one is travel related and 12 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,052 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 960 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, two have been identified as the South African variant and three have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 367 active cases in the community with 44 per cent variant of concern cases.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,676 cases since the pandemic began with 14,895 listed as resolved.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak, and there is an outbreak at a long term care home.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 179,702 doses of the vaccine has been administered.