Health Unit Announces 40 New COVID-19 Cases; Two Additional Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with two additional deaths.

According to the health unit, the deaths involved two men from the community, a man in his 40s and a man in his 60s.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, two are outbreak related, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and 21 are still under investigation.

There have been 315 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, five of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 398 active cases in the community, 114 are variant of concern cases.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,478 cases since the pandemic began with 13,671 listed as resolved.

There are seven workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks and three school outbreaks.

There have now been 409 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 119,024 doses of the vaccine has been administered.