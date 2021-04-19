Health Unit Announces 41 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, 18 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community and 14 are still under investigation.

There have been 511 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 430 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant.

There are now 457 active cases in the community, 121 are variant of concern cases.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 14,844 cases since the pandemic began with 13,978 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks and one school outbreak.

There have now been 409 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 131,981 doses of the vaccine has been administered.