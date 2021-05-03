Health Unit Announces 41 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, one is outbreak related, 20 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, four are considered community and 16 are still under investigation.

There have been 934 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 848 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, two have been identified as the South African variant and three have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 427 active cases in the community, 114 are variant of concern cases.

20 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,568 cases since the pandemic began with 14,727 listed as resolved.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, two community outbreaks, one school outbreak and there is an outbreak at a long-term care home.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 168,667 doses of the vaccine has been administered.