Health Unit Announces 41 New COVID-19 Cases; One Additional Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases in the region along with one additional death.

According to the health unit, the death was a man in his 60s from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, one is outbreak related, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and 16 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,331 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,234 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 343 active cases in the community, with half being variant of concern cases.

21 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 16,011 cases since the pandemic began with 15,247 listed as resolved.

There are six workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 421 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 207,835 doses of the vaccine has been administered.