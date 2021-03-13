Health Unit Announces 42 Covid-19 Cases and One Death

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases today and one more death.

The latest victim is a man in his 70's from the community.

That brings the death toll locally to 397 since the pandemic began.

Of Saturday's cases, three are outbreak related, 12 are the result of close contact with confirmed cases, five are community spread while 22 cases remain under investigation.

The health unit says 31 people remain in hospital and there are 33 cases of a COVID-19 variant.

To date, 40,276 doses of a vaccine have been administered to residents.