Health Unit Announces 46 New COVID-19 Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, two are outbreak related, 19 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, nine are considered community, and 16 are still under investigation.

There have been 1,242 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 1,147 of which have been identified as the United Kingdom variant, three have been identified as the South African variant and four have been identified as the Brazilian variant.

There are now 330 active cases in the community, 171 are variant of concern cases.

19 confirmed cases are in hospital with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,911 cases since the pandemic began with 15,162 listed as resolved.

There are four workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

There have now been 419 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 199,767 doses of the vaccine has been administered.