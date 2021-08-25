Health unit announces 48 new COVID-19 cases

The local health unit is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, three are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, one is considered community and 44 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 408 active cases in the community, with 177 being variant of concern cases.

There have been 2,548 variant of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 541 are the Delta variant.

There are eight workplace outbreaks and one community outbreak.

13 confirmed cases are in hospital with one in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 17,743 cases since the pandemic began with 16,896 listed as resolved.

There have been 439 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 568,412 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 78.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

71.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.