Health Unit Announces 49 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, two are outbreak related, 23 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, six are considered community and 18 are still under investigation.

There have been 812 variant of concern cases confirmed in the region, 732 have been identified as the United Kingdom variant and two have been identified as the South African variant.

There are now 453 active cases in the community, 132 are variant of concern cases.

18 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 15,341 cases since the pandemic began with 14,475 listed as resolved.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak, one school outbreak and there is an outbreak at a long term care home.

There have now been 414 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 158,442 doses of the vaccine has been administered.